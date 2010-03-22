Welcome to OneWorld Africa

News
ICTs and the fight against HIV/AIDS pandemic
EsNet Project Site
OneWorld Africa Radio
OneWorld Radio offers services and networking for broadcasters and civil society organisations that use radio for human rights and sustainable development.
Tech4Good
Poor people use info-kiosks to get their social security or NREGA benefits in Rajasthan India
Farmers use phones to improve their lot in Uttar Pradesh India. Visit
Lifelines India
Mobile phones help in tracking status of water infrastructures in Bihar, India
Teachers use phones to help them in teaching in Rajasthan. Visit
Lifelines India
Pregnant women use phones to take care of their health in Uttar Pradesh, India
Helpi, pronounced help-i, is a PERSONAL SAFETY APP
Towards Global Goals 2030
South African Rand Water wins the Project Innovation Award
Massive scale-up needed if global targets on tuberculosis are to be met - top UN health official
ICTs in Primary Schools; the Case of Roma
Lee Muzala,The Brains Behind Mpoto
Zambia Agriculture Minister Calls for Utilization of ICTs in Agriculture Sector
ICTs in Primary Schools; the Case of Roma
Watch ESNet Video
Climate change 'will mean more malnourished children'
Editorial
Amazon launches Kindle content service for kids
ICTs and Entrepreneurship
World Water Day - 22 March 2010
UN-Water is dedicating World Water Day 2010 to the theme of water quality, reflecting its importance alongside quantity of the resource in water management
MDGs,How is Zambia fairing?
eLearning Africa,
This year’s eLearning Africa, the fifth in the highly successful series of pan-African gatherings, will take place in Zambia from May 26th–28th, 2010,
Human Rights Commission gears up for outreach and advocacy activities
UNDP and Gender in Zambia
DSDS 2013
8th eLearning Africa conference
HighWay Africa
